WORLD-RENOWNED ADVENTURER BEAR GRYLLS BRINGS THE HOLY LAND TO LIFE IN NEW TBN SERIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jesus: Refugee, Renegade, Redeemer with Bear Grylls Premieres Tonight Friday, January 17 at 8 PM ET on TBN and TBN+

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Trinity Broadcasting (TBN) proudly announces the debut of the groundbreaking new series, Jesus: Refugee, Renegade, Redeemer with Bear Grylls , premiering tonight Friday, January 17 starting at 8 PM ET on TBN and TBN+. In this all-new six-part series, internationally renowned adventurer Bear Grylls embarks on an extraordinary journey through the Holy Land, retracing the steps of Jesus Christ and exploring the profound impact of His life, teachings, and ultimate sacrifice.

"It's the series I am most proud of ever making, and I pray it will move people from every nation to kneel down and find home," said Grylls. "This has been an adventure for me like no other. When I heard the stories and the effect Christ had on people, I wanted to come where he lived and walked, and I wanted to find out what he was really like. Jesus is all about love and bringing us back to him. Refugee, Renegade, Redeemer are the parts of Jesus I have always loved. I want viewers to join the adventure!"



In Jesus: Refugee, Renegade, Redeemer with Bear Grylls, viewers follow Grylls as he ventures through the rugged landscapes, mountains, deserts, and waters of Israel's Holy Land, delving into key moments from Jesus' life. Featuring insights from historians, biblical scholars, and local experts, this series blends adventure with deep spiritual reflection, revealing the timeless lessons of Jesus' life and teachings.

Bear Grylls, globally recognized for his survival expertise and record-breaking adventures in Man vs. Wild and Running Wild with Bear Grylls, has inspired millions with his courage, resilience, and faith. In this new series, he brings his unique perspective and draws from his own journey of faith to offer viewers a heartfelt exploration of Jesus' humanity, mission, and enduring legacy.

"Bear represents the kingdom in a new way. In this series, he explores the story of Jesus and brings it to viewers. The greatest adventurer on television telling the greatest adventure story in history. And I'm so proud of it," said TBN president, Matt Crouch.

The series premiere of Jesus: Refugee, Renegade, Redeemer with Bear Grylls airs on TBN and TBN+ tonight, Friday, January 17, starting at 8 PM ET. Additional episodes will air weekly on Fridays, with encore presentations available on TBN+.

For more information about the series and broadcast details, visit TB .

About Trinity Broadcasting Network:

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world's largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 17 languages and on over 30 global networks. As the world's most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn .

SOURCE Trinity Broadcasting Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED