Adageis, Focused On Empowering Healthcare Providers In The Shift To Provider-Centric, Value-Based Care

Adageis focuses on empowering healthcare providers with tools and insights to excel in value-based care models, using a provider-centric approach.

The company's patented AI solutions enable providers to identify high-risk patients and address care gaps effectively.

Its ProActive Care integrates seamlessly with existing EHR systems to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency. A unique offering in the healthcare space, the platform offers flexible integration, proactive efficiency, and advanced predictive analysis capabilities.

Adageis , a healthcare technology company, is taking a bold stance in reshaping the healthcare landscape by prioritizing providers in the transition to value-based care. Unlike traditional models that often burden clinicians with administrative complexities, the Adageis provider-centric focus offers solutions designed to streamline workflows and align incentives with quality care outcomes.

Central to this approach is the company's ProActive Care Platform, a patented AI-powered system that provides actionable insights to healthcare providers. The platform equips Accountable Care Organizations (“ACOs”), Clinically Integrated Networks (“CINs”), and...

