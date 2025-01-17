Adageis, Focused On Empowering Healthcare Providers In The Shift To Provider-Centric, Value-Based Care
Adageis focuses on empowering healthcare providers with tools and insights to excel in value-based care models, using a provider-centric approach.
The company's patented AI solutions enable providers to identify high-risk patients and address care gaps effectively.
Its ProActive Care platform integrates seamlessly with existing EHR systems to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency.
A unique offering in the healthcare technology space, the platform offers flexible integration, proactive efficiency, and advanced predictive analysis capabilities.
Adageis , a healthcare technology company, is taking a bold stance in reshaping the healthcare landscape by prioritizing providers in the transition to value-based care. Unlike traditional models that often burden clinicians with administrative complexities, the Adageis provider-centric focus offers solutions designed to streamline workflows and align incentives with quality care outcomes.
Central to this approach is the company's ProActive Care Platform, a patented AI-powered system that provides actionable insights to healthcare providers. The platform equips Accountable Care Organizations (“ACOs”), Clinically Integrated Networks (“CINs”), and...
