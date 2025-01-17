Magma Power LLC Is Granted Its 17Th U.S. Patent On Revolutionary Green Baseload Energy Source As Talks Advance To Build $20 Billion AI Data Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when.

Magma Power LLC, a global developer and licensor of Magma PowerTM technology, proudly announces that is has been granted its 17th U.S. Patent on its revolutionary magma power technology.

"Our discussions are continuing to advance to use Magma PowerTM to build the world's largest AI data center powered entirely by energy," says Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of Magma Power, LLC.

Magma Power, LLC says the AI data center, to be developed by Magma Power's global consortium partners, would consume 10 gigawatts of power directly sourced from magma reservoirs. The total investment is expected to be over $20 billion.

"The power demand from AI is insatiable and Magma PowerTM is the answer for renewable, baseload, and virtually unlimited power," McDonald says.



Goldman Sachs estimates that by 2030 data center power demand will be over 1,000 terra-watt hours (TWh). This equates to over 80 gigawatts of installed power. "Our magma-powered AI data center could meet over 10 percent of the global AI power demand by 2030," McDonald says, "all without emitting a single molecule of carbon or burning a single ounce of fossil fuels."

"Wind, solar, and nuclear all have significant drawbacks when it comes to providing the low-cost baseload renewable power that Magma PowerTM provides," says McDonald. "Wind and solar do not provide the baseload power that is required to run a data center. And Magma power has none of the long-term environmental impacts of nuclear power," McDonald says.

Magma Power, LLC's 17th U.S. patent covers a proprietary system designed to safely and efficiently extract geothermal energy from magma reservoirs. This cutting-edge technology represents a significant leap forward in sustainable energy solutions, enabling the formation and maintenance of underground magma chambers for scalable energy production.

The patented system incorporates advanced technologies, including boreholes that reach magma reservoirs, a specially designed underground chamber formed within the magma, and heat transfer fluids such as molten salts or brine. The energy extracted is ideal for electricity generation, industrial processes, agriculture, and more.

"This patent represents a historic step forward in our mission to harness the Earth's untapped energy potential," said Levi Conner , CEO of Magma Power. "It not only showcases the ingenuity of our team but also highlights Magma Power's leadership in geothermal innovation. This technology will play a key role in transitioning the world to cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions."

Leadership Quotes

Richard McDonald , Chief Strategy Officer, emphasized: "This patent demonstrates Magma Power's commitment to innovation and leadership in renewable energy. It's not just about technology-it's about creating lasting solutions to global challenges."

KC Conner , the inventor and founder of Magma Power, added: "This patent reflects years of dedication and vision. By using the Earth's magma, we're unlocking a sustainable, untapped resource with the potential to transform the energy landscape."

Pioneering Global Energy Solutions

Magma Power LLC is now in advanced discussions with governments, land developers, power plant engineering firms, and a well-known and respected drilling company to implement its groundbreaking Magma PowerTM technology in a $20 billion project to develop the world's largest AI data center powered entirely by renewable energy.

"The level of interest and collaboration we're seeing from these partners highlights the transformative potential of Magma PowerTM," said McDonald. "This AI data center is designed to consume 10 gigawatts of baseload power sourced directly from magma reservoirs, addressing the insatiable demand for sustainable energy in the AI sector."

McDonald further emphasized the comparative advantages of Magma PowerTM: "Wind and solar face significant limitations in delivering low-cost baseload power for critical infrastructure like data centers, and nuclear comes with long-term environmental challenges. Magma PowerTM is the sustainable, scalable solution the world needs."

This breakthrough comes on the heels of Magma Power's newly issued patent, which ensures the scalability and reliability of such ambitious projects, providing a renewable energy source capable of meeting global demands.

About Magma Power LLC:

Magma Power LLC, (visit MagmaPower) with headquarters in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured fourteen worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using Magma PowerTM. Magma Power LLC has also filed an additional forty-six global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source. Magma power is a virtually unlimited source of green, renewable, baseload energy that U.S. government researchers in the 1970s, including those at Sandia National Laboratories, concluded could meet the Earth's energy needs for the next several thousand years. The work of Magma Power LLC has taken the initial insights from the Sandia Labs test and developed them into robust, patent-protected technology ready for commercial deployment. Given the inability of wind and solar to provide stable baseload renewable power, there is no long-term alternative to magma power for renewable energy. Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when. Energy is civilization, and the next several thousand years of civilization will be driven by Magma PowerTM.

