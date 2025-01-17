Six More Children Evacuated From Frontline Villages In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) officers have successfully evacuated two families with six children from the frontline villages of Zelenivka and Komyshany in the Kherson region.

That is according to the National Police press service , Ukrinform reports.

A woman and her four sons, aged between 4 and 15, were evacuated from Zelenivka. After another Russian shelling, they could no longer stay in their village. With the assistance of philanthropists, the family currently being relocated to a more peaceful region of Ukraine, where they will receive comprehensive support.

Another woman, her eight-year-old daughter and one-year-old son were successfully evacuated from Komyshany. They are currently safe and recovering from the ongoing shelling by the Russian army.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kherson region, police evacuated two children and their mother from the village of Pryozerne under enemy shelling.

Photo: Kherson regional police