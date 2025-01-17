WHO Announces Executive Plan For Health Response After Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The World Organization (WHO) on Friday announced its executive plan for the health response in Gaza and the West which will span 60 days following the immediate implementation of the ceasefire.

Speaking from Jerusalem during a UN briefing in Geneva, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territories Rik Peeperkorn said that the plan exists but has been updated to reflect the current situation.

He explained that the plan focuses on supporting the health response including providing integrated primary healthcare child health maternal and child health care mental health emergency care and primary healthcare with a focus on deploying specialized medical teams and expanding health services in hospitals and medical facilities.

Peeperkorn welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire agreement and expressed hope that all parties would fully commit to implementing the deal following through on the three phases of the ceasefire in pursuit of a comprehensive and lasting peace.

He added that the execution of the plan cannot proceed without coordination with the organization's health partners emphasizing that the priority is to expand operations and ensure the delivery of essential supplies and resources to meet immediate needs and support early recovery efforts in the region.

Peeperkorn stressed the necessity of removing the security and political barriers that hinder the delivery of aid to affected areas.

He also emphasized that rebuilding Gaza's health system must be a collective effort in close collaboration with the Palestinian Ministry of Health. "Solutions must be "Palestinian" for all issues related to the health sector," he stressed.

Peeperkorn called on international donors to provide flexible funding to support a rapid and effective response to humanitarian needs in Gaza and the West Bank.

He reaffirmed WHO's commitment to continue supporting basic health services and noted that many hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank are facing shortages of equipment and supplies due to ongoing barriers.

WHO official confirmed that access to healthcare in West bank also faces some restrictions due to ongoing violence checkpoint closures and security obstacles.

He stressed the need to improve access to these areas and ensure the continued operation of hospitals and health centers that struggle to provide basic health services.

Peeperkorn expressed hope that the ceasefire would facilitate better access to healthcare allowing medical teams to provide support across Gaza and the West Bank. (end)

