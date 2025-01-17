Prez Murmu Confers Arjuna Award To J&K's Para-Archer Rakesh Kumar

Kumar, hailing from Reasi district, became the third para-archer to receive the Arjuna Award, following Harvinder Singh in 2021 and Sheetal Devi in 2024 and notably, two of the three recipients- Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi -hail from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi, according to the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO),

had clinched the bronze medal in the mixed team compound event with a win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy at the Paris Paralympics last year.

For his exceptional performance in the Paralympics, Kumar's name was considered for the Arjuna Award.

Rakesh Kumar represented India at the 2020 Summer Paralympics, held in Tokyo, Japan.

He won a gold medal in the men's compound open section of the 7th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament, which was held in Dubai in February 2021.

Kumar is the highest-ranked compound archer in India with a world ranking of No. 1. He was trained at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's Sports Complex and he is a native of Katra, Jammu.

Special Function Held In New Delhi

President Murmu conferred the award to Kumar and other sports persons in a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over the period of the previous four years.

LG SINHA, CM OMAR CONGRATULATE KUMAR

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated Rakesh Kumar on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award from President Draupadi Murmu.

LG Sinha while extending commendation said Rakesh has brought immense pride to Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

“Congratulations to Rakesh Kumar on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award from Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Rakesh has brought immense pride to J&K and the nation, inspiring young sportspersons with his grit & determination. Wishing him continued success & greater glory,” said the office of LG J&K in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also sent his“heartiest congratulations” to Paralympian Rakesh Kumar on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Taking to X, Omar Abdullah said that Rakesh has made a name for himself in the field of para-archery. The CM added that Rakesh has served as an inspiration for all the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Heartiest congratulations to Olympian Rakesh Kumar of Katra for being conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2024 at the hands of the Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu Sahiba. Rakesh has made a name for himself in the field of para-archery and serves as an inspiration for all of us in J&K. I wish him more success going ahead,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X .

