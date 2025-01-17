Prominent Entrepreneur Manzoor Ahmad Baba Passes Away

Manzoor Ahmad Baba passed away on Friday after experiencing chest pain. Despite his condition, he drove himself to a nearby diagnostic lab for an ECG, where he sadly breathed his last. His sudden demise cast a pall of sorrow over the industrial community in the valley, particularly from the industrial estate of Khunmoh.

President of FCIK Shahid Kamili expressed that the passing of Manzoor Ahmad Baba from a cardiac arrest has created an irreplaceable void, not only within his family but also in the entrepreneurial community that deeply admired his unwavering dedication, discipline, and inspiring leadership. He emphasized that Baba's loss serves as a poignant reminder of life's fragility and the importance of balancing our professional commitments with the need to safeguard our health and well-being.

The Advisory Committee members M.D. Qureshi, Shakeel Qalander, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, and Mohammad Ashraf Mir have expressed their deep shock and profound sorrow at the sudden passing of Manzoor Ahmad Baba. They paid rich tributes to his exceptional contributions to the industry and his inspiring legacy. The committee members reflected on his dedication, hard work, and the positive impact he had on the entrepreneurial community, acknowledging that his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

The Industrialists Association Khunmoh (IAK) has expressed deep grief and sorrow at the passing of one of its prominent members. In paying heartfelt tributes to the departed soul, President of IAK, Imran Murtaza, highlighted that the late Manzoor Ahmad Baba played a crucial role in the growth and development of the Industrial Estate Khunmoh, setting a high standard for others to emulate.

Murtaza further remarked that Baba was more than just a colleague as he was a true mentor and companion to many, inspiring countless young entrepreneurs with his vision, unwavering commitment, and exemplary work ethic. His legacy will continue to influence and guide the entrepreneurial community for years to come.

A large number of industrial leaders participated in the last rites of the deceased at Nalabal, Nowshehra which included Shakeel Qalander, Syed Fazal Illahi, Dr. Zain ul Abideen, Haamid Chashoo, Fayaz Shawl, Qaisar Makhdoomi and others

FCIK and IAK have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family of Manzoor Ahmad Baba, including his wife, children, and close relatives, particularly his uncles, Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo, Ghulam Hassan Kaloo and Dr. Farooq Ahmad Kaloo. In this time of profound loss, both organizations have assured the family of their unwavering support from the entire industrial community and have prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

We pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul and the strength for his family and loved ones to bear this tremendous loss. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and bless his family with patience and fortitude.

