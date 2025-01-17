J&K Govt Employees Defer DA Protest After Assurance

The decision was announced by Fayaz Shah, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Coordination Committee (JKECC), at a press here.

Fayaz said about 7000 employee leaders and volunteers from various districts of the valley were ready to hit the streets on Friday“as part of our mega protest programme”.

“I got a call from some senior officers of the administration last night and was informed that the J&K government wants to hold talks with us and address our issues. So, keeping that in mind, we have deferred our programme for 15 days,” he said. The meeting will be held on Monday.

He requested the government to fulfil the demands of the employees on a fast track basis, warning that in case of failure to address the issues of the employees, JKECC“will strongly respond and the responsibility will lie on the shoulders of the Government”.

Cabinet to Meet on Monday

The cabinet meanwhile is set to meet on January 20 to take a final call on key administrative proposals.

Sources said that the first meeting of the council of ministers will be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister on Monday ( January 20) at 4:00 P.M. at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

Sources disclosed that 10 departmental proposals will be considered in the meeting. The main agenda item of the meeting is revision of dearness allowance (DA) rates payable to government employees, pensioners, and family pensioners, effective from July 1, 2024.

The cabinet is likely to approve implementation of a 3-tier faculty structure in Government Dental College, Srinagar, and Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu, as per the norms of the Dental Council of India (DCI) on staffing patterns.

It would decide on granting administrative approval for key proposals mooted by the Housing & Urban Development Department. The proposals include dumpsite remediation through bio-mining/bio-remediation of 11.00 Lakh MTs of legacy waste at Achan dumping site, Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs. 60.50 crore (Rs. 33.00 crore from 14th FC and Rs. 27.50 crore from SBM 2.0), pollution abatement and conservation of River Jhelum at Chuntkul and Gawkadal areas in Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs. 6445.68 lakh (Rs. 6380.68 lakh under the National River Conservation Plan) and pollution abatement and conservation of River Banganga at Katra Town, at an estimated cost of Rs. 92.10 crore under the National River Conservation Plan.

The cabinet is likely to give its nod to construction of a new hospital block for the emergency operation theatre at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

It would also decide on dispensing with oral tests/interviews for posts in pay level-6, as recommended by the J&K Service Selection Board.

The amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and the J&K Excise Policy 2025 would also come up for discussion in the meeting.

Sources disclosed that the cabinet would also make a recommendation to the LG for convening a session of Assembly for budget. (With inputs from PTI & KNO)

