Republic Day Parade In J&K: LG To Take Salute, CM As Chief Guest

1/17/2025 3:28:19 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, will preside over and take the salute at the main Republic Day function at MA Stadium in Jammu. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest at the event.

According to an official communiqué, a copy of which is in possession of Kashmir Observer, the Lieutenant Governor will preside over and take salute at the main Republic Day function at MA Stadium, Jammu.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Cabinet Ministers Javid Ahmad Dar, Sakina Itto, Satish Sharma, and Javed Rana will take the salute at functions in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kathua, and Udhampur districts, respectively.

In the remaining 14 districts, the respective District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will take the salute at the main functions to be held at the district headquarters.

Kashmir Observer

