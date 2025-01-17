Republic Day Parade In J&K: LG To Take Salute, CM As Chief Guest

According to an official communiqué, a copy of which is in possession of Kashmir Observer, the Lieutenant Governor will preside over and take salute at the main Republic Day function at MA Stadium, Jammu.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Cabinet Ministers Javid Ahmad Dar, Sakina Itto, Satish Sharma, and Javed Rana will take the salute at functions in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kathua, and Udhampur districts, respectively.

In the remaining 14 districts, the respective District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will take the salute at the main functions to be held at the district headquarters.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now