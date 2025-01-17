Weekly Roundup: 13 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The rare basketball cards originally belonged to an Arizona collector who embarked on a mission to acquire every Michael Jordan refractor card produced from the 1990's to early 2000's. His dedicated pursuit resulted in an astonishing accumulation of nearly every Jordan Refractor and Atomic Refractor across various brands from 1993 Finest up until Jordan's final years with the Washington Wizards.Coors Light is turning a Case of the Mondays into a literal case of beer with Mondays Light, new limited-time packaging from Coors Light designed to bring chill to one of the worst Mondays of the year-the day after the Big Game.The Minu V3 builds upon the success of its predecessor with advanced features, while the Minu Duo brings the fun and functionality to a whole new level. Meanwhile, UPPAbaby's updates to their warranty and TravelSafe programs provide greater protection and assurance for families when using UPPAbaby gear.Through this exclusive partnership, Icy Hot will provide topical pain relief products, including Icy Hot Original No Mess and Icy Hot Pro Massaging Balm, to players during games and practice sessions, and in recovery and training facilities throughout the nine-week season.This partnership underscores Dave & Buster's strategy of combining global expertise with local market insight. Each Mexican location will feature a tailored menu with regional flavors, localized pricing models, and unique gaming experiences designed to resonate with local audiences."At Wayfair, we believe gen AI is the key to unlocking the next generation of retail experiences," said Fiona Tan, Chief Technology Officer at Wayfair. "With Google Cloud, we've been able to efficiently scale and enrich our product catalogs, enabling us to support a more seamless and engaging shopping experience for our customers."Ben & Jerry's is excited to announce the launch of Scoop-apalooza - a collection of four delicious new flavors, available in 28 oz containers and each crafted to bring friends and family together for everyday celebrations. With larger sizes and irresistible combinations, these flavors are perfect for smaller group moments, gatherings, or just a cozy night in for fans and friends.Named for the bright yellow flower that is opened by warmth, Celandine features a curated selection of vacation essentials from dresses and coordinated sets to swimwear, cover-ups, accessories, skincare and beauty."At GALLO, we are on a mission to win new friends for wine by ensuring legal drinking age consumers have access to products that are versatile and approachable. Spritz Society's portfolio is ideally positioned to help us do exactly that," said Beth Orozco, Vice President, Marketing for GALLO."This collection is the culmination of more than a decade of dedicated scientific research," explains Frank Kirchner, Director of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Beiersdorf. "We meticulously tested thousands of ingredient and formula combinations to ensure all of the products in the Radiant Tone Collection deliver the significant results that consumers are craving and deserve.""Our new bottle design is a game-changer for ranch lovers, making it easier than ever to enjoy every drop of Hidden Valley Ranch without the mess," said CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch.Dedicated to creating more accessible environments, NaviLens is a navigation and scanning app for those with low vision and blindness. Once individuals download the NaviLens app, the device detects NaviLens codes, audibly notifying the user of the product name, type, dosing instructions and precise in-store location.The Iced Tea + Vodka / Lemonade + Vodka ready-to-drink category leader ended 2024 as the #1 fastest growing brand across all alcohol beverage, achieving +360% dollar sales growth versus a year ago at scanned retail acrossthe United States.

For more news like this, check out all of

the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a retail press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire