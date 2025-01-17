Bathroom Break Point: Gauff's Marvel-Lous Outfit Less Than Convenient

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Melbourne: Coco Gauff has wowed the crowds at the Australian Open this week and gained plenty of attention for her striking yellow outfit, based on Marvel superhero costumes.

Unlike the characters, however, she sometimes needs to go to the bathroom, which has become a whole different ball game.

Gauff explained the problem after her first-round win against Sofia Kenin.

"This outfit, I'm a huge Marvel fan and a lot of the female superheroes have cool cutouts on their outfits, so that's what I wanted to do," she said.

"It's actually kind of a pain to get into because it is a bodysuit, so I have to put the bottom part on first and pull it over my head, so it's kind of a struggle," Gauff admitted.

"If you can't hold your bladder, it's also not a good idea, but you have to sacrifice for fashion," she laughed.

Later she posted a video on Instagram, demonstrating, in a family-friendly manner, how she got in and out of the outfit to use the bathroom.

After her straight-sets win over Leylah Fernandez on Friday, she was asked about the video by on-court interviewer Jelena Dokic.

And the world number three had the crowd howling with laughter with her answer.

"A lot of people were wondering how I use the bathroom in it, so I did post a video on my Instagram story, just to get the idea.

"OK, that was too much. I'm sorry guys. TMI (too much information). I don't know when to shut up," she laughed.

Gauff said there was no problem playing her best in the X-Men-inspired yellow bodysuit, which is "definitely comfortable".

Gauff was asked if the reason she was finishing matches so quickly was to avoid bathroom breaks.

"When I have to actually use the bathroom, you have the time. I do think about it. But overall, you know, I've managed to go quickly."