RTI Goes Digital In J & K But With Flaws

As an RTI campaigner, I, along with my colleagues, have noticed that the RTI portal is not user-friendly and lacks many features that could make it more effective. The J&K RTI portal is not modeled on the national RTI portal, which is used to access information from central offices.

Within days of its launch, the portal developed a technical snag and stopped working. Though the issue was later rectified, such faults in a newly launched RTI portal demoralize applicants who have waited years for RTI to go online in J&K.

Many district officers designated as Public Information Officers (PIOs) are missing from the portal, including Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Chief Executive Officers, and Executive Officers of Municipal Councils and Committees. Key positions such as Chief Horticulture Officers, Chief Agriculture Officers, and Block Development Officers (BDOs), who frequently receive RTI applications offline, are also not included. Moreover, applicants cannot seek information from CEOs of various Tourism Development Authorities.

It is perplexing that if Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) are included in the portal, why are Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Chief Horticulture Officers (CHOs), and Chief Agriculture Officers (CAOs) excluded?

Several significant public authorities, including J&K Bank, Kashmir University (KU), Jammu University (JU), and others, are missing from the portal. This omission prevents applicants from accessing information from these institutions under the RTI Act.

The portal also lacks a mobile-friendly version. Unlike other websites that automatically adjust to cell phone browsers, this portal faces significant usability issues.

It is worth noting that the State Administrative Council and J&K State Information Commission (SIC) declared J&K Bank a Public Authority many years ago, yet the bank remains reluctant to provide information under the RTI Act. The government must ensure J&K Bank complies with transparency requirements and provides information through the portal.

The General Administration Department (GAD) is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the RTI Act in J&K and managing the online RTI portal. However, there is a lack of coordination and support from the GAD team.

An official email address,

[email protected] , has been provided for portal-related queries. Despite sending multiple emails, my colleague Syed Adil and I have received no response. On January 13, 2025, when the portal was down, numerous users contacted GAD via email but did not receive even an acknowledgment.

The Secretary of GAD and the Chief Secretary must address this issue seriously. A dedicated WhatsApp number could be introduced to provide real-time assistance for technical issues related to the RTI portal.

Another significant issue is that cell phone numbers registered outside J&K do not receive OTPs when filing RTI applications. Under the RTI Act, every Indian citizen has the right to access information from public authorities in J&K, just as they do in other states and union territories. This technical oversight excludes J&K residents living outside the UT, who may have phone numbers registered in Delhi, UP, Bangalore, or elsewhere.

Filing online RTI applications offers numerous benefits. Applicants no longer need to travel to government offices or purchase Indian Postal Orders (IPOs), which are often unavailable in post offices. Moreover, the online portal ensures that PIOs cannot claim non-receipt of RTI applications, enhancing transparency and accountability.

While the J&K RTI portal is a step forward, significant gaps remain, including the exclusion of key public authorities, technical issues, and lack of user support. The GAD must address these shortcomings to make the portal a truly effective and accessible tool for citizens in Jammu & Kashmir.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

