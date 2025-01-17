عربي


PM, UAE FM Discuss Ties, Gaza Developments

1/17/2025 2:28:38 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani Friday held a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
During the call, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to further strengthen them. They also touched on the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in light of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners. Additionally, they reviewed the situation in Syria and addressed several other topics of mutual concern.

MENAFN17012025000067011011ID1109102244


Gulf Times

