Working With Centre Doesn't Mean Deal With BJP: CM Omar

Speaking to India Today, he highlighted that unnecessary confrontation with the central government would hinder progress in the region.

“It is unnecessary to pick a fight with the Centre when there is no need for one. Pragmatic relations are essential to ensure development and progress in Jammu & Kashmir,” Omar said. He clarified that working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government does not mean he endorses all its policies.“If a conflict becomes inevitable, I will not shy away from it. However, starting on an antagonistic note serves no purpose,” he added.



The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.“Development, progress, and statehood restoration are interlinked. The Prime Minister and Home Minister have assured their support, and I am optimistic that statehood will be restored soon,” Omar remarked.

He described the current governance model in the Union Territory as challenging due to dual power centers.“The Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister share powers, creating a complex and often messy situation. It's a new experience for both sides, requiring adjustments,” he noted. Omar expressed hope that this arrangement is temporary, citing commitments from the Centre to reinstate statehood.

Addressing the issue of reservations, Omar said the matter is being tackled on two fronts: a Cabinet sub-committee is examining it, and the courts are deliberating on it. He emphasized the importance of following due process, acknowledging the inherited complexities of the situation.“The final resolution will likely come from the Supreme Court, and the government is committed to ensuring fairness in this matter,” he said.

Omar also spoke about the need for amnesty for political prisoners without serious charges.“Those who have been detained without substantial charges over the years should be considered for release. It's a necessary step to foster reconciliation,” he stated.

On being asked if the Lieutenant Governor is giving him a hard time, Omar said,“It's been a period of adjustment for both of us. It's a new experience for him also. The first four years, he was the sole authority. Now he has to share power with an elected government. But we're making it work.”

Responding to a question about his approach toward the Centre, the Chief Minister said,

” I'm not soft towards the centre. Please understand, working with the government of India does not mean that I accept everything they do. It does not mean that I accept what the BJP does.”

“It does not mean that there is any common meeting ground whatsoever between the position of the National Conference on issues that matter to Jammu and Kashmir and what the BJP has done.”

He said that there is no meeting of minds on these things.“But if we are agreed that Jammu and Kashmir needs to progress, that development needs to take place, that statehood needs to be restored, should I pick a fight where at the moment there isn't the need for one?”

