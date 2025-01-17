Trump, CSS And The Mine: The Risks Identified By Morgan Stanley For Panama In 2025
Date
1/17/2025 2:51:07 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Investment bank Morgan Stanley has published a report in which it anticipates various scenarios for the country and foresees complicated relations with the new US administration.
The threats of the elected president of the United States, Donald Trump, against the Panama Canal, the reform of the Social Security Fund (CSS), the Cobre Panamá mine and fiscal sustainability have been identified as the challenges and risks that Panama faces this year, according to the investment bank Morgan Stanley.
Investment banks listed a number of problems, including a lack of significant progress in discussions on pension reform and a further weakening of the country's fiscal data.
MENAFN17012025000218011062ID1109102357
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.