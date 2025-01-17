Trump, CSS And The Mine: The Risks Identified By Morgan Stanley For Panama In 2025

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Investment has published a report in which it anticipates various scenarios for the country and foresees complicated relations with the new US administration.

The threats of the elected president of the United States, Donald Trump, against the Panama Canal, the reform of the Social Security Fund (CSS), the Cobre Panamá mine and fiscal sustainability have been identified as the challenges and risks that Panama faces this year, according to the bank Morgan Stanley.

Investment banks listed a number of problems, including a lack of significant progress in discussions on pension reform and a further weakening of the country's fiscal data.

