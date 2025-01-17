SOUTHWEST ACHIEVES INDUSTRY-RENOWNED SAFETY CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Southwest Co. (NYSE: LUV ) today announced another milestone in its commitment to Safety and transformational journey with the successful completion of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). IOSA is a flagship program of the International Air Association.

"Along with our robust Safety Management System and Safety Culture we already have in place, successfully completing IOSA reinforces our commitment to Safety and makes us accountable to the high standards upheld by airlines around the globe," said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines .

IOSA is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. Having met IOSA's exacting standards, Southwest Airlines® joins the IOSA Registry for a two-year period. All IOSA airlines must then complete a further audit to remain on the Registry.

"IOSA represents the highest global standard for airline operational safety that is respected by regulators worldwide and well-established as a cornerstone for airline partnerships," said Nick Careen, IATA'S Senior Vice President Operations, Safety and Security. "We are pleased to have Southwest onboard as part of its transformational journey as it looks to connect its Customers with more global destinations."

The strategic pillars of IOSA are Safety, effectiveness, and integrity. The initial audit assessed Safety standards across all operating departments, including manuals, procedures, and Safety programs. IOSA is a requirement for IATA membership.

Southwest® announced its first airline partnership with Icelandair in September 2024, and IOSA registration is a key step toward potential new partnerships.

