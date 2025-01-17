Post-Harvest Treatment Market To Grow At A 6.75% CAGR To Reach US$2.8 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The post-harvest is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.75% evaluated at US$2 billion in 2025.

- AnalystNOIDA, INDIA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the post-harvest treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.769 billion in 2030.Post-harvest processing consists of techniques to increase the lifespan and quality of numerous fruits and vegetables. The preservation and improvement of quality in fruits and vegetables through the application of biotechnology processes based on chlorine dioxide gas. The application of post-harvest treatments with genome-s DNA sequencing and phosphate salts for controlling green and blue moulds, with prominent effects on citrus growers. Horticultural crops are a very strong source of calcium, showing that the consumer can consume sufficient calcium without taking any supplements. Such calcium sources that do not have phosphorus will help achieve a healthy calcium-phosphorus balance within the diet.The market is rising as there is an increased thirst for fresh vegetables, and the other factor is an increasing awareness of waste, not food. Fresh fruits and vegetables are consumed by people worldwide more than they have eaten before. This results from the increased awareness and discovery of the health benefits of producing more fresh produce theoretically. This demand puts demand on the supply chain for longer periods ensuring food is out there fresh and available.Moreover, many customers are concerned about whether or not chemicals are present in their foods. Natural solutions are gaining a reputation now as a way to "secure" foods without any synthetic preservatives. Some traditional procedures may leave chemical residues on produce. Natural medicine addresses that concern which is probably the reason that natural food would be safe to the consumers.Access sample report or view details:The post-harvest treatment market is segmented by type into four major categories: Ethylene Blockers, fungicides, cleaners, and sanitizers. Sanitizers are increasingly being used in the post-harvest treatment segment of the markets due to the concerns raised by agricultural stakeholders regarding food safety, quality of produce, and compliance with stringent world legislation. Post-harvest sanitation carries out that step in the supply chain, which prevents loss induced by microorganisms from spoilage, mildew, and bacteria. It is an important practice for storage structures with conditions of humidity and temperature conducive to a rapid multiplication of microbial populations.Moreover, governments and regulative bodies have put in place strict food safety standards that have brought the use of sanitizers in post-harvest treatment to the forefront. For instance, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) in the United States and its equivalent laws in Europe and Asia have highly stringent safety requirements for the operation and use of effective sanitization technologies.The post-harvest treatment market is segmented by crop type into fruits and vegetables. The expansion is mainly due to its ability to impede these processes and maintain maximum quality and freshness for as long as possible. All fruits and vegetables respire after picking. They are likely to emit either water vapour or carbon dioxide. This will slowly deplete their carbohydrates and some nutrients causing wilting, softening, and spoilage.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific area is expected to increase significantly throughout the projected period as demand for fresh foods increases. Furthermore, the Institute of Food Technologists predicts that worldwide fresh food demand will increase dramatically. Regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are likely to experience tremendous growth as their populations and incomes rise. Furthermore, the growing demand for organic fresh food is likely to drive market growth. India, for example, provides market access for the majority of fresh fruits. A rising group of consumers is increasingly demanding high-quality standards and year-round availability of imported fresh fruits.Furthermore, tighter laws in the Asia Pacific area drive demand for environmentally friendly options. The goal of phasing out HCFCs by 2040 and lowering HFCs by 85% by 2047 drives producers to develop low-GWP solutions. This migration feature aligns with the global agenda for sustainability and meets the needs of increasingly environmentally conscious consumers.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the post-harvest treatment market that have been covered are Agrofresh, Decco, Fomesa Fruitech, JBT, Nufarm, DuPont, Pace International, Syngenta, Bayer, Xeda International.The market analytics report segments the post-harvest treatment market as follows:.By TypeoEthylene BlockersoFungicidesoCleanersoSanitizers.By Crop TypeoFruitsoVegetables.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of South America.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Europe.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloRest of the Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoRest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:.Agrofresh.Decco.Fomesa Fruitech.JBT.Nufarm.DuPont.Pace International.Syngenta.Bayer.Xeda InternationalExplore More Reports:.Global Agricultural Robots Market:.Agriculture Drones Market:

