Protest At Torkham Border: Clearing Agents, Traders, And Transporters Demand Relief From Policy Changes

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Clearing agents, traders, and transporters have initiated a protest sit-in at the Torkham border, expressing frustration over frequent policy changes and obstacles hindering trade activities.

Mujeeb Shinwari, President of the Torkham Clearing Agents Association, announced plans for a protest rally to highlight the challenges faced by customs clearing agents, transporters, and traders. He stated that continuous implementation of new policies, coupled with issues caused by the Protection Department and other agencies, has left them with no choice but to protest.

“We are compelled to raise our voice against the hurdles created at Torkham border,” Mujeeb Shinwari said.“The protest will continue until our demands are met.”

Key trader leaders, including Qari Nazeem Gul Shinwari and Haji Wahid Shinwari, joined the demonstration. Their primary demand was to streamline trade operations at the border, aiming to boost bilateral trade volumes and increase national revenue through enhanced tax collections.

The protest highlights the urgent need for policy reforms to facilitate smoother cross-border trade and support the livelihoods of those dependent on the Torkham border's operations.