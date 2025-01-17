Opening Of Chesapeake Suite At Sandaway: A Tribute To James Michener

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michener's Beach Cottage Cabana - Part of the Chesapeake Suite at Sandaway

Michener's Beach Cottage Cabana - Offering stunning waterfront views and private beach access at Sandaway

Michener's Choptank Cottage Hideaway at Sandaway Features a Soaking Tub for Two and King Bedroom

Sandaway Suites & Beach opens Chesapeake Suite, inspired by James Michener's "Chesapeake", available April 9th, 2025.

- Ben GibsonOXFORD, MD, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SANDAWAY SUITES & BEACH ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THE CHESAPEAKE SUITE : A TRIBUTE TO JAMES MICHENERSandaway Suites & Beach is delighted to announce the opening of its newest accommodation, the Chesapeake Suite, available starting April 9th, 2025. This unique addition pays homage to the renowned author James Michener, who crafted his iconic novel "Chesapeake" while in Oxford, Maryland.The Chesapeake Suite includes two distinct cottages: Michener's Choptank Cottage Hideaway and Michener's Beach Cottage Cabana. Both cottages offer guests an unparalleled blend of waterfront views, comfort, and historical significance, providing an immersive experience into the very landscape that inspired Michener's writing."We are thrilled to offer our guests a special connection to James Michener's legacy," said Ben Gibson, Innkeeper at Sandaway Suites & Beach. "The Chesapeake Suite not only honors his remarkable work but also invites fans and new visitors to explore the serene beauty of the Chesapeake Bay area."The Chesapeake Suite - Michener's Cottages at Sandaway promises an idyllic retreat for literary enthusiasts and travelers alike. With its picturesque views, cozy interiors, and close proximity to Sandaway's private beach, the suite is poised to become a favorite destination for those seeking a unique getaway.To celebrate the grand opening, Sandaway Suites & Beach will host a series of events throughout the spring season, including plein air painting, "Chesapeake" book giveaways, and special packages for guests staying in the Chesapeake Suite.For more information or to make a reservation, please visit or contact 1-888-SANDAWAY.About Sandaway Suites & Beach:Sandaway Suites & Beach is a premier adults-only waterfront getaway located in Oxford, Maryland. Nestled along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, Sandaway is a boutique hotel offering guests a blend of historic charm and modern waterfront comforts. With stunning views, personalized service, and a variety of accommodations, Sandaway is the perfect destination for those seeking relaxation and adventure.Contact:Ben Gibson Innkeeper Sandaway Suites & Beach 1-888-726-3292 ...

