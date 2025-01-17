Relatively Cold Weather Conditions Forecast For Today, Tomorrow - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra)-- Most places will experience somewhat cold weather, on Friday, with mild temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Clouds will be visible at medium and high levels, and winds will be moderately strong and from the northeast to the northwest.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 15 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees at night.Highs in the city of Aqaba will reach 21 degrees during the day, sliding to 12 degrees at night.