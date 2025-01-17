Relatively Cold Weather Conditions Forecast For Today, Tomorrow - JMD
Date
1/17/2025 4:05:10 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra)-- Most places will experience somewhat cold weather, on Friday, with mild temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
Clouds will be visible at medium and high levels, and winds will be moderately strong and from the northeast to the northwest.
Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 15 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees at night.
Highs in the port
city of Aqaba will reach 21 degrees during the day, sliding to 12 degrees at night.
MENAFN17012025000117011021ID1109100323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.