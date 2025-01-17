BW Energy: Q4 2024 Operational Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q4 2024 operational update BW will publish figures for Q4 2024 on Friday, 31 January 2025. The full audited annual report will be published on 26 February 2025. Net production to BW Energy was 3.1 million barrels of oil (bbls) in Q4 2024, equal to 33,600 bbls per day, from the Dussafu licence in Gabon (73.5% working interest) and the Golfinho field (100% working interest) in Brazil. For the full year, net production to BW Energy amounted to 10.0 mmbbls, in line with guidance.

Volume (mmbbls) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Net production 3.1 2.4 Dussafu 2.5 1.9 Golfinho 0.6 0.5 Net volume sold 3.2 2.5 Dussafu* 2.7 2.0 Golfinho 0.5 0.5 Average realised price (USD/bbl) Dussafu 72.5 82.0 Golfinho 73.5 81.7



*Includes State Profit Oil and DMO deliveries

DUSSAFU

Record quarterly production since inception

Three liftings to BW Energy according to plan

Operating cost (excluding royalties) of USD 18.5/bbl

Net volume sold (basis for revenue recognition), included 97,500 bbls of DMO deliveries and 311,429 bbls of state profit oil, with an under-lift position of 248,700 bbls at period-end

ESP replacement program completed as planned with eight producing Hibiscus / Ruche wells from 2 January 2025 and gross production target of 40,000 bbls/day

Two new wells brought online in Q4 (DHIBM-7H and DRM-3H), 3 workovers completed (DHIBM-1H, DHIBM-4H, DHIBM-5H), and DHIBM-6H workover completed in early January

Takeover of BW Adolo FPSO operations ongoing with planned completion of transition period in 1H 2025

GOLFINHO

Inventory at period end of 440,500 bbls

Operating cost (excluding royalties) of USD 56.4/bbl primarily due to lower production

Production impacted by planned shutdown of Petrobras gas plant restricting gaslift capacity for ~40 days, with only ESP wells producing (~60% of full potential)

Full-year production availability of ~70% and ~81% excluding planned Q4 shutdown

HEDGING, LIQUIDITY AND DEBT

Q4 net loss of USD 3.8 million from oil derivatives (USD 4.9 million unrealised loss and USD 1.1 million realised gain)

Period-end cash balance of USD 221 million vs. USD 209 million end-September 2024, with the change reflecting cash flow from operations, debt repayment, and investments

Period-end gross debt of USD 563 million includes MaBoMo lease, Dussafu RBL, Golfinho prepayment facility, and bond debt

For further information, please contact:

Brice Morlot, CFO BW Energy, +33.7.81.11.41.16

...

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 (“PEL 73”) in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



