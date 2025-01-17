Swiss Drone Flights Suspended After India Incident

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Flight operations with the Swiss Armed Forces' reconnaissance drone system ADS 15 have been temporarily suspended following an incident involving a drone of the same type in India.

Deutsch de Flugbetrieb mit Schweizer Drohnen nach Vorfall in Indien ausgesetzt Original Read more: Flugbetrieb mit Schweizer Drohnen nach Vorfall in Indien ausgesetz

This content was published on January 16, 2025 - 10:39 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Hermes 900 HFE of the Indian was steered to an emergency landing point during test flights following an incident and was damaged in the process, as reported by the Swiss Federal Office of Armaments Armasuisse.

+ Read more: Switzerland's dilemma of drones vs neutrality

All Swiss drones are also affected by an international flight ban, which is why flight operations with the ADS 15 have been suspended until the cause of the crash has been clarified.

Training and test flights with the drone in Switzerland are expected to be interrupted for three weeks, the statement added. Armasuisse is in close contact with the army's Military Aviation Authority and the manufacturer Elbit Systems.

More More Israeli drone headache continues for Swiss army

This content was published on Jan 4, 2025 Swiss army forced to reprogramme Israeli drones to avoid mid-air collisions.

Read more: Israeli drone headache continues for Swiss arm

Translated from German by DeepL/mga