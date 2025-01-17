Swiss Drone Flights Suspended After India Incident
Flight operations with the Swiss Armed Forces' reconnaissance drone system ADS 15 have been temporarily suspended following an incident involving a drone of the same type in India.
The Hermes 900 HFE of the Indian armed forces was steered to an emergency landing point during test flights following an incident and was damaged in the process, as reported by the Swiss Federal Office of Armaments Armasuisse.
All Swiss drones are also affected by an international flight ban, which is why flight operations with the ADS 15 have been suspended until the cause of the crash has been clarified.
Training and test flights with the drone in Switzerland are expected to be interrupted for three weeks, the statement added. Armasuisse is in close contact with the army's Military Aviation Authority and the manufacturer Elbit Systems.
