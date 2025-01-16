Svante And Tenaska Forge Collaboration To Deliver Fully Integrated Carbon Capture And Storage Solutions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Svante Technologies Inc. (Svante), a leading innovator in carbon capture and removal technology, and Tenaska, a prominent CO2 and sequestration service provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on delivering cost-effective, integrated solutions for industrial carbon capture and storage (CCS). This collaboration represents a significant step toward addressing global industrial emissions and advancing the decarbonization of many industrial sectors, including pulp & paper, cement, steel, oil & gas, and more.

Under the terms of the non-exclusive MOU, Svante and Tenaska will combine their technology and services to provide end-to-end CCS value chain solutions to select customers. Svante's cutting-edge solid sorbent-based carbon capture technology will facilitate efficient, environmentally responsible CO2 capture, while Tenaska will provide regional planning and infrastructure for CO2 transportation and storage. Tenaska is advancing a platform of mid- and early-stage projects in strategic locations across the United States, with Class VI permit applications filed for nearly 20 injection wells across multiple states.

Together, the companies aim to simplify the path to decarbonization for industrial emitters worldwide.

Key Objectives of the Collaboration:

Integrated Carbon Management Solutions:



Svante will focus on capturing CO2 emissions at industrial facilities, including related processes such as CO2 compression, conditioning, and liquefaction. Tenaska will manage CO2 transportation and sequestration, ensuring safe, secure, permanent storage deep underground.

North America-wide Outreach and Customer Engagement:

The joint initiative will actively promote carbon capture and storage to industrial emitters across North America, offering tailored solutions to meet diverse needs.

Innovative Project Development:

The collaboration will identify and assess commercially viable opportunities for CCS, leveraging the combined technical and operational expertise of both organizations.

Leadership Quotes:

“This collaboration is well aligned with Svante's mission to make carbon capture accessible for industries worldwide,” said Matt Stevenson, Chief Revenue Officer of Svante.“By combining our technology with Tenaska's extensive experience in CO2 transportation and storage, we can offer end-to-end solutions that accelerate the transition to a net-zero future.”

“Recognizing the synergies with our CCS development platform, Tenaska is proud to work with Svante to advance innovative solutions for carbon management,” said Bret Estep, Vice President, Tenaska Development.“Together, we aim to provide industrial customers with the tools and confidence to achieve their decarbonization goals.”

A Vision for the Future

The Svante-Tenaska collaboration underscores a shared commitment to providing business solutions that help industrial sectors reduce carbon emissions. By offering integrated, efficient, and scalable CCS solutions, the companies aim to unlock new opportunities for industries to meet their sustainability targets while maintaining operational excellence.

About Svante

Svante is a purpose-driven, leading carbon capture and removal solutions provider. The Vancouver, Canada-based company manufactures nanoengineered filters and modular rotary contactor machines that capture and remove CO2 from industrial emissions and the air in an environmentally responsible manner. Svante is on the 2024 Global Cleantech 100, the XPRIZE Foundation's XB100 – World's Top 100 Deep Tech Companies and was ranked second among private companies in the Corporate Knights' Future 50 Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit and follow Svante on LinkedIn at .

About Tenaska

Consistently ranked among Forbes' List of America's Largest Private Companies, Tenaska is a leading energy company with business operations that span the energy value chain. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) and Tenaska Power Services Co. (TPS) are among the largest natural gas and electric power marketing companies in North America. The company has an operating fleet of 7,460 megawatts (MW) of natural gas and renewable generating facilities and throughout its history has developed, managed and/or operated approximately 22,000 MW of natural gas-fueled and renewable generation. Tenaska is actively developing 10 carbon sequestration projects capable of storing more than 50 million metric tons of CO2 per year, multiple natural gas-fueled generation projects and a development services portfolio of more than 35,000 MW of solar, wind, energy storage and green hydrogen projects. Tenaska seeks investment opportunities to allocate its capital into generation assets nationwide. For more information, visit .

