Experts Spotlight Region's Vision For Economic Diversification, Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: experts from the GCC expounded on the region's significant vision for digital transformation and drawing toward its sustainable goals by pointing out the need for diversifying the regional economies.

During the panel discussion on The Future of Economic Zones - Innovation and Opportunities,'' at the Qatar and Innovation 2025: Investing in the Future, leaders came together to highlight the challenges, opportunities, and the role of infrastructure developments witnessed in the region.

Highlighting the significance of working towards Qatar National Vision 2030, Bader Al Madhadhi, Senior Associate at Qatar Free Zones Authority said“One of the main pillars of this region on attaining the economic diversification and digital transformation is the capability.”

The official emphasised that with six years in operation, QNV 2030 objectives also pose enormous opportunities with the state-of-the-art infrastructures and facilities in the country.

He also accentuated that Qatar is emerging as a leading hub for tech, innovation, and connectivity.“We have the facilities that can accommodate innovations and technologies. It's not only about the vision, it's about the ecosystem in Qatar. Since we are a small Qatar, interconnectivity between entities makes it easier to look into innovation, transformation, and awareness,” Al Madhadhi added.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Sharjah FDI Office, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, reiterated that“It's not about real estate anymore, it's about the ecosystem. The whole region is booming.”

The panelists remarked on the strategic steps as Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services at DNV, mentioned that the GCC is well-position and connects East and West. On the other hand, Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, provided unique insights and statistics on the entity's operations, stating that“more than 95 percent of investors are FDI, with over 180 nationalities represented.”

The conference's location at Barahat Msheireb proved particularly fitting, as Msheireb Downtown Doha embodies many of the themes discussed throughout the day's sessions. This panel discussion was followed by a second entitled 'The Role of Technology in Infrastructure and Private Investment's Impact on Regional Connectivity in the GCC'.

Officials said that these discussions echoed deeply with Msheireb Downtown Doha's position as the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration project, which has become a vibrant hub for innovation and sustainable urban living. The district's recent attraction of major institutions, including Media City Qatar and Qatar Airways' global headquarters, demonstrates its success in creating an ecosystem that supports the type of innovation and economic diversification highlighted throughout the conference.