Interior Minister Attends Police Academy 7Th Batch's Certificate Awarding Ceremony

Doha: The of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Academy H E Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, attended the certificate awarding ceremony at the Police Academy yesterday.

The event included awarding certificates to the seventh batch of cadets from the Police College and the Ras Laffan Emergency and Safety College.

The Minister of Interior handed certificates to 136 graduates from the Police College, including cadets from Palestine, Iraq, and Somalia. Additionally, 11 graduates from the Ras Laffan Emergency and Safety College were honoured, including two cadets from Palestine.

During the ceremony, he honoured Staff Major General Mohammed Misfer Al Shahwani, Deputy Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and former member of the Supreme Council of the Police Academy, for his significant contributions to the Academy's development during his tenure.

The ceremony, held at the Police Academy headquarters, was also attended by Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, who presented certificates to the remaining graduates of both colleges.

The event was attended by senior officials, high-ranking officers, and the graduates' families.

