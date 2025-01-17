Iran And EU Discuss Nuclear, Russia And Middle East In Geneva
Iran continued its nuclear talks with European officials in Switzerland. After meeting with French, German, and British representatives on Monday, they continued discussions with the EU representatives on Tuesday. The talks also touched on Russia and the Middle East.
On Monday evening, Tehran and the three European states issued brief statements, describing their talks as“serious, frank and constructive”. Tuesday's discussions with the EU representative followed a similar pattern.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, described the format as“open and constructive” on social media. He added that the meeting, also attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, had“mainly” focused on nuclear issues.
They also discussed“issues of common interest” and the“unacceptable European support for the Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza,” said Gharibabadi.
Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General of European diplomacy, said the two sides had“explored avenues for a diplomatic solution to the nuclear issue”.“I also addressed Iran's unacceptable military support for Russia,” he added using language similar to that of his Iranian counterpart when criticising European actors in the Middle East.
