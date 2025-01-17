Switzerland Adopts EU Rules To Curb Illegal Air Entry Into Schengen
Date
1/17/2025 2:05:47 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
The Swiss government has approved EU rules on sharing advance passenger information to prevent illegal entry of air passengers into the Schengen area.
This content was published on
January 15, 2025 - 13:12
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Espace Schengen: lutte aussi en Suisse contre l'entrée illégale de passagers aériens
Original
Read more: Espace Schengen: lutte aussi en Suisse contre l'entrée illégale de passagers aérien
Português
pt
Suíça adota regras para restringir entradas aéreas ilegais
Read more: Suíça adota regras para restringir entradas aéreas ilegai
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The EU has introduced a new regulation to standardise the collection and transfer of passenger information. This move aims to enhance the accuracy and precision of the data gathered. As a Schengen-associated state, Switzerland is required to adopt these new rules, the Swiss government announced in a press release on Wednesday.
MENAFN17012025000210011054ID1109100044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.