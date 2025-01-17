Switzerland Adopts EU Rules To Curb Illegal Air Entry Into Schengen

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss has approved EU rules on sharing advance passenger information to prevent illegal entry of air into the Schengen area.



The EU has introduced a new regulation to standardise the collection and transfer of passenger information. This move aims to enhance the accuracy and precision of the data gathered. As a Schengen-associated state, Switzerland is required to adopt these new rules, the Swiss government announced in a press release on Wednesday.