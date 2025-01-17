عربي


Switzerland Adopts EU Rules To Curb Illegal Air Entry Into Schengen

1/17/2025 2:05:47 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government has approved EU rules on sharing advance passenger information to prevent illegal entry of air passengers into the Schengen area.

January 15, 2025
  • Français fr Espace Schengen: lutte aussi en Suisse contre l'entrée illégale de passagers aériens Original Read more: Espace Schengen: lutte aussi en Suisse contre l'entrée illégale de passagers aérien
  • Português pt Suíça adota regras para restringir entradas aéreas ilegais Read more: Suíça adota regras para restringir entradas aéreas ilegai

The EU has introduced a new regulation to standardise the collection and transfer of passenger information. This move aims to enhance the accuracy and precision of the data gathered. As a Schengen-associated state, Switzerland is required to adopt these new rules, the Swiss government announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Swissinfo

