Coetzee Injury Adds To South Africa's Fast-Bowling Challenges For Champions Trophy

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Jan 17 (IANS) South Africa's resources have taken another blow, with Gerald Coetzee, anticipated to replace Anrich Nortje in the Champions Trophy squad, missing the Joburg Super Kings' (JSK) SA20 match against Pretoria Capitals.

Coetzee is dealing with a hamstring issue and is casting doubt over his participation in the for the coming weeks. ESPNcricinfo reported that his is being closely monitored.

Although no official explanation was provided for his absence, Coetzee had only recently returned from injury. Given the conditions on the ground, which favour his pace-bowling strengths, he was expected to feature in the playing XI.

Coetzee last played for JSK against Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead, marking his first competitive outing since injuring his groin during a Test against Sri Lanka in Durban. That injury ended his international summer prematurely, following a hip niggle and a 12-week conditioning program. Between his sole MLC match in July and a domestic game for the Titans in October, Coetzee was out of action.

However, he returned fitter and faster, playing in all four T20Is against India and taking 4 for 85 in the first Test against Sri Lanka before another injury setback. Two days ago, Coetzee made a promising return, claiming 2 for 32 in three overs.

South Africa's white-ball coach and selector, Rob Walter, confirmed Coetzee was in contention for a Champions Trophy spot but was initially omitted in favour of the more experienced Nortje. With Nortje now ruled out due to a back issue, Coetzee is expected to be called up if fit. Should he remain unavailable, Walter must dig deep into South Africa's reserve pool.

The current squad includes Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and Wiaan Mulder. If an additional pacer is required, options include 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka, recent ODI debutant Corbin Bosch, or death-bowling specialist Ottneil Baartman. However, the injury list continues to grow. Nandre Burger is sidelined for the season with a lower back stress fracture, while Lizaad Williams is recovering from knee surgery. Daryn Dupavillon, who was playing for Pretoria Capitals, has also been ruled out of the SA20 with a hamstring issue.

Dupavillon is the eighth seamer to sustain an injury this summer. The injured list includes Ngidi (groin), Coetzee, Mulder (broken finger), Nortje (broken toe and back), Williams, Baartman, and Burger. While most, apart from Burger, Nortje, Williams, and now Coetzee, have returned to action, South Africa's fast-bowling stocks remain under considerable strain.