Envoys Laud Qatar's Diplomatic Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Doha, Qatar: Several Ambassadors to Qatar have expressed strong support for the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, brokered through joint mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

The agreement, announced on Wednesday and the truce set to begin on Sunday, January 19, marks a step towards alleviating the suffering of civilians.

The Ambassadors praised Qatar's leadership for its perseverance in navigating this complex negotiation. They also emphasised Qatar's humanitarian approach to the conflict, while reaffirming unwavering support for Palestine.

With optimism about the potential for peace, many Ambassadors stressed the importance of ensuring the agreement's implementation.

Ambassador of US H E Timmy Davis

Qatar has proven to be an indispensable partner in the successful mediation of the ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas. Its unwavering commitment, alongside the United States and Egypt, was crucial in achieving this historic breakthrough.

This agreement will not only bring an end to the fighting in Gaza but will also pave the way for much-needed humanitarian aid and the reuniting of hostages with their families. We deeply value Qatar's role in this critical process and look forward to continuing our close collaboration in the pursuit of lasting peace and stability in the region.

Ambassador of Türkiye H E Dr. Mustafa Göksu

The Ambassador expressed his profound appreciation for the significant efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar to achieve the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which represents an important step toward alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He commended the statement by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani emphasising that Qatar's diplomatic role in reaching this agreement is a humanitarian duty before being a political one. He also praised H H's call for unwavering support for the Palestinian people and our brethren in Gaza.

The Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the remarks of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during the announcement of the ceasefire agreement.

He acknowledged Qatar's relentless efforts over several months to end the conflict and provide relief to the Palestinian people.

He affirmed Türkiye's steadfast commitment to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and its dedication to enhancing cooperation with Qatar in all endeavours aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.

He further stated that Türkiye would continue to work hand-in-hand with brotherly and friendly nations to realize justice and lasting peace in Palestine.

He reiterated the stance of the Republic of Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, emphasising that“Turkiye has never and will never leave the Palestinians alone in their struggle for their rightful cause”.

He stressed the importance of implementing all stages of the agreement in the next phase, ensuring the permanence of the ceasefire, and delivering urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Ambassador of UK H E Neerav Patel

This is a much-needed breakthrough in an incredibly complex negotiation - an essential step to stopping the suffering and building stability.

The UK commends and is grateful to Qatar for its steadfast perseverance in mediation - particularly the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and persistence of Prime Minister H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

Their efforts have been outstanding. We must now do all we can to support the deal's implementation and build stability. As Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said, the UK will be at the forefront of efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire, grounded in a two-state solution to break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace in the Middle East. We will do so shoulder to shoulder with partners like Qatar.

Ambassador of France H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre

France welcomes the conclusion of the agreement and the mediators' efforts, in particular Qatar, which never gave up despite all the difficulties.

The agreement must now be implemented and must allow for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of the hostages and the unimpeded, massive and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave, in order to put an end to the intolerable suffering of the civilian population and to work towards a political solution to ensure a just and lasting peace.

Ambassador of India H E Vipul



We welcome the announ-cement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza and appreciate the efforts of Qatar in this regard.

India has consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.

We also hope that the agreement will lead to alleviation of humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Ambassador of Australia H E Shane Flanagan

Australia thanks Qatar for its tireless mediation efforts to bring parties to a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza to end this war. It is clear that Qatar's role was integral to the agreement.

The agreement offers hope after 15 months of conflict and a devastating loss of civilian life. Australia has consistently been part of the international call for a ceasefire and release of hostages.

We urge all parties to respect its terms and safeguard a lasting peace, including ensuring the immediate release of all hostages and unimpeded and sustained increases in humanitarian assistance to all parts of Gaza.

Ambassador of Malta H E Simon Pullicino

Malta welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and expresses its gratitude to the State of Qatar, the United States and Egypt for their role in brokering this agreement.

We are pleased that this agreement will lead to the release of hostages. Displaced Gazans must be allowed a safe and dignified return to their homes and essential basic services must be provided.

Malta stands ready to continue supporting a just and comprehensive peace based on a Two-State solution. Let this be just the first step towards a lasting peace in the region.

Ambassador of Japan H E Naoto Hisajima

I sincerely welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and ceasefire regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip. This agreement is an important step towards improving the humanitarian situation and calming the situation.

I greatly appreciate the efforts of all parties involved, notably Qatar, in achieving this agreement. Japan urges the parties to implement the agreement steadily and in good faith to put an end to the unbearable suffering.

Japan, in close communication with the countries and international organizations concerned, will continue to engage with the international efforts concerning the improvement of the humanitarian situations, the reconstruction and governance of Gaza.

It will redouble its diplomatic efforts towards achieving a two-state solution and establishing long-term peace and stability in the region.

Ambassador of Pakistan H E Muhammad Aamer

On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to the State of Qatar and its esteemed leadership for their instrumental role in brokering the Gaza Ceasefire Agreement.

In these challenging times, Qatar has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to peace, diplomacy, and the preservation of human dignity.

The proactive mediation led by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is a reflection of Qatar's steadfast dedication to justice and the resolution of conflicts through dialogue.

The Gaza Ceasefire represents a beacon of hope for countless lives affected by the ongoing crisis. Qatar's efforts are a testament to its significant role as a global peacebuilder and its solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Pakistan remains committed to supporting peace in the region and continues to stand with the people of Palestine in their just struggle for self-determination.

We deeply value Qatar's continued contributions to this noble cause and believe that such diplomatic efforts set a precedent for resolving conflicts worldwide.

As the Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, I take this opportunity to reaffirm the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations, bound by shared values and mutual aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous future.

Once again, Pakistan appreciate and commends Qatar for its exemplary leadership and prays for lasting peace in Gaza and the wider region.