'Qatar's Mediation Efforts A Source Of Pride For All Humanity'

Doha, Qatar: Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Al Shafi has stated that Gaza ceasefire agreement is a humanitarian and historical achievement to the credit of the State of Qatar and its long-standing diplomacy, given what it has achieved in stopping the bloodshed of the brotherly Palestinian people.

A number of editors-in-chief of Qatari newspapers highlighted that the efforts made by Qatar over the past 15 months reflected the role of Qatari which made a historic achievement to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people, who have been subjected to continuous aggression since October 7, 2023.

This confirms the importance of Qatar as a major player in promoting peace and stability, regionally and internationally.

In remarks to QNA, the editors-in-chief stressed that Qatar has spared no effort in achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people and ensuring their rights to live in dignity and security, away from the wars and crimes they have been exposed to during the past months.

Media Assistant Professor and Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi

Dr. Khalid Al Shafi, a media professor and Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, said that since the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, Qatar, by virtue of its proximity to the Palestinian people and their cause, has been aware of the seriousness of this war and the dangers it poses to the Palestinian people in Gaza that has been under siege for more than a decade, as well as to the entire region.

Qatar has sought with all its strength to stop it from the first moments, based on its conviction that all wars, no matter how intense, end with sitting at the table.

Through its long experience in the field of mediation and dealing with complex conflicts in the past, Qatar knew the extent of the complexities and challenges that stand in the way of reaching a ceasefire agreement and ending this war on the Gaza Strip as those in charge of diplomatic work in Qatar showed a high degree of flexibility, perseverance and determination to stop this war, he added.

The Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula pointed out that all the challenges that Qatar faced during the course of the negotiations did not deter it from working to reach a ceasefire agreement in order to end the ongoing war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The great achievement was attained in cooperation with Egypt and the United States, and it is an agreement that the world has been waiting for more than fifteen months.

Dr. Al Shafi stated that this agreement is a humanitarian and historical achievement to the credit of Qatar and its long-standing diplomacy, given what it has achieved in stopping the bloodshed of the brotherly Palestinian people, noting that the past 15 months of diplomatic efforts were a real test of the ability and skill of Qatari diplomacy in facing the great challenges and difficulties it faced during the course of the negotiations.

He noted the patience and perseverance of those in charge of diplomatic work in Qatar in this regard without compromising the rights of the Palestinian people, the justice of their cause, and their right to a decent life, adding that Qatar, in cooperation with its partners, has shouldered great responsibilities and these efforts have been a source of pride and honour for all of humanity.

Editor-in-Chief of Al Arab newspaper Faleh Hussein Al Hajri

Editor-in-Chief of Al Arab newspaper Faleh Hussein Al Hajri affirmed that Qatar's mediation efforts for ceasefire in the Gaza Strip constitute an extension of its foreign policy based on dialogue and resolving disputes through peaceful means, pointing out that these efforts reflect Qatar's humanitarian, political, and moral commitment to achieving stability in the region, stopping the bloodshed of the brotherly Palestinian people, and strengthening Palestinian national unity.

Al Hajri said Qatar played a unique role in mediation efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip through various channels with all parties, as it worked, in cooperation with its partners, to bring viewpoints closer and bridge the gap between the parties, which ultimately led to achieving the understandings necessary to reach an agreement.

On humanitarian support for the Palestinian people, he affirmed that Qatar was keen to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in parallel with the mediation efforts exerted for a ceasefire.

Editor-in-Chief of Al Watan newspaper Mohammad Hajji

Editor-in-Chief of Al Watan newspaper Mohammad Hajji said that since the first day, Qatar made effort to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, based on its keenness to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people, subjected to continuous aggression since October 7, 2023.

Mohammad Hajji affirmed that reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is a new achievement added to the record of Qatari diplomacy and reflects the important role of Qatar as a major player in promoting peace and stability regionally and internationally, indicating that Qatar continued its mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza despite the many challenges these efforts faced, and insisted on continuing these efforts to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people.

He said Qatar's continued diplomatic and humanitarian role affirm that its efforts were clear from the beginning to stop the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in horrific destruction and human losses.