Labour Minister Reviews Work Sector Updates

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Labour and Chair of the Workforce Planning Committee, H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri led the committee's regular meeting yesterday.

The meeting reviewed the latest updates in the national labour sector and discussed initiatives and projects planned for implementation in 2025 as part of the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce.

These efforts aim to enhance national talent, attract highly skilled expatriate workers, and increase the participation of Qatari nationals in the private sector.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour also met yesterday with ILO Regional Director for Arab States H E Dr. Ruba Jaradat.

The meeting focused on reviewing the existing areas of cooperation between Qatar and the ILO and exploring avenues to strengthen and further develop this partnership in the future. Separately, the Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Manpower Solutions Co (Jusour)also chaired the company's regular board meeting.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the company's projects, programmes, initiatives, and partnerships, focusing on their effectiveness in advancing the labour market in Qatar. The board also discussed Jusour's action plan for 2025, evaluating its ability to attract a skilled workforce.