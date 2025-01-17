Qatar, Peru Hold Political Consultations In Lima

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Lima: The third round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and Peru was held in Lima yesterday.

The Qatari side was headed by of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E John Peter Cannock, headed the Peruvian side. Discussion during the round focused on the relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a host of issues of common concern.

Moreover, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Academy of Peru.

The agreement was signed on the Qatari side by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while on the Peruvian side it was signed by H E Ambassador Julio Garro Galvez, Director of the Diplomatic Academy.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met Deputy Minister of Economy of Peru H E Carlos Alberto Mendoza. They discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, particularly across economic fields.

Al Muraikhi also met Peru's Deputy Minister of Mines H E Henry John Luna Cordova and Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbons H E Iris Marleni Cardenas Pino. They discussed cooperation between the two countries.

