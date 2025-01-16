Cartersville, GA Elevates Community Development With Opengov Permitting & Licensing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After facing challenges with outdated software that lacked payment options and hindered collaboration across departments, leadership with the City of Cartersville, Georgia sought a more modern and user-friendly solution. They turned to OpenGov, a trusted leader in cloud-based software, to meet its growing needs and streamline processes.



Cartersville, located in Northwest Georgia and home to over 20,000 residents, struggled with inefficiencies caused by disconnected workflows and long wait times for support assistance. When evaluating new solutions, staff prioritized software that fostered collaboration, supported online payments, and offered the scalability to grow alongside its expanding service areas. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its ability to provide a seamless, cloud-based platform that integrates these essential features while eliminating the need for outdated, manual processes.



By adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City is poised to transform its community development operations. Staff anticipates enhanced collaboration across departments and faster response times to resident needs through real-time, cloud-based tools. With online payment options and streamlined workflows, they can focus on delivering exceptional service while reducing administrative burdens. Additionally, the platform's scalability ensures Cartersville is well-prepared to meet future demands and continue fostering sustainable growth.



The City joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

