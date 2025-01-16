Prince's 'Live At Glam Slam,' Directed By Scott Mccullough, Showcased In Grammy-Nominated 'Diamonds And Pearls' Box Set

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Variety MagazineLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recognized by LA Weekly as one of the Top Ten Innovative Minds Disrupting Entertainment, filmmaker Scott McCullough directed and shot an electrifying, intimate performance at Prince 's iconic Glam Slam nightclub on January 11, 1992, capturing a preview of the legendary“Diamonds and Pearls” Tour. Now part of the deluxe box set for Diamonds and Pearls, this film accompanies Prince's 34th Grammy nomination for Best Historical Album, cementing its place in music history.A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, McCullough was a trusted collaborator with Prince, directing and shooting almost everything at one of the most successful times of his career. When Prince decided at the last minute to film a spontaneous performance at his Glam Slam nightclub in Minneapolis, he requested McCullough to shoot and direct it. This rare gem captured the raw, unfiltered essence of his artistry. Known for his impromptu nightclub shows after concerts, this film immortalizes one of those electrifying, unscripted moments."Prince's club was dark, so lighting options were limited," McCullough recalled. "Four cameras worth of gear hauled over snowbanks and icy streets in single-degree weather was tough. There was no room for error and I was ready for anything.""Scott McCullough's concert film is amazing. There is so much energy and joy in Prince's performance and Scott captured it perfectly. It is even more stunning, considering that there was no prep time for the show, so all the production was spontaneous,” said Duane Tudahl, Archival Producer, Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition Box Set."Being only five feet away from him on the stage, in that pure, electrifying moment, was incredible. Prince played well past Minnesota's 1 AM curfew, and just as the police arrived to stop the show," McCullough recalls. I kept rolling even as Prince vanished out the back door with the police closing in, wondering if I'd be the one getting cuffed instead."Viewers are treated to an unprecedented glimpse of Prince's musical genius, with every shift in the performance revealing his sheer joy and passion. McCullough recalls joining Prince atop the club's bar during“Push,” dancing along its entire length to capture the magic:“I knew I had to be up there with him to film that moment. Being intuitive, kinetic, and visceral - qualities I think Prince really appreciated in my work.”Filmed in a single take on a tiny 20-foot stage, the concert captures the raw energy, talent, and sheer authority of Prince's artistry. McCullough reflects,“This performance is unparalleled-intimate, deeply moving, and full of energy. It was thrilling to film and collaborate with him on so many projects. It's rewarding to see NPG Records, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Records bring it to light.”The full Diamonds and Pearls Concert Film is only available on Blu-ray as part of the Diamonds and Pearls Deluxe Box Set with an 11-minute look inside Prince's soundcheck for the 1992 Special Olympics. McCullough notes, "This historic moment captures the true essence of Prince as he prepares for the 70,000 fans expected at the opening ceremony. It's better than many live performances from others."McCullough's extensive career spans hundreds of national and international motion picture projects, earning over 207 awards for music videos, narrative work, commercials, and branded content with major names like Pepsi, Budweiser, Target, Coors, General Motors, and NASCAR. His upcoming feature films include biopic“Captain for Dark Mornings” and action/horror“Infernal.” Reflecting on his time working with Prince, McCullough shares,“Prince instilled a work ethic and creative mindset that continues to drive my work today.McCullough expresses deep gratitude for the live performance orchestrated by the incredible producer Kathleen A. Scovel, as well as the post-production team led by steadfast producer Susan Ricketts with editors Bill Hilferty with Kirk Johnson. He thanks everyone involved in assembling these films for the deluxe box set.“The Glam Slam Concert Film that is included is a major highlight of the box set!" states Charles F. Spicer Jr. Compilation Producer and Partner at The Prince Estate.###by Danielle Garnier

