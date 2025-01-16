DP World Announced As Official Logistics Partner Of Canucks Sports & Entertainment

“We are excited to announce this new partnership between CSE and DP World, a leader in innovation and global chains,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations.“This collaboration brings together CSE's iconic brands and one of Canada's most vital supply chain organizations. Both CSE and DP World share a strong commitment to supporting local communities, and we look forward to working together to create lasting positive impacts across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and British Columbia.”

“At DP World, innovation in global supply chains is at the heart of what we do,” said Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada .“This partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment reflects our strategic focus on the Canadian market and our shared values of teamwork, excellence, and community support. We are excited to work alongside CSE, a premier sports organization, to drive meaningful engagement with fans and communities and create lasting impact.”

As Canada's largest container terminal operator, DP World plays a critical role in enabling trade across the country with key operations in British Columbia-including Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, and Vancouver-as well as on the Atlantic Coast in Saint John, New Brunswick. This robust network supports efficient and sustainable supply chains across North America, employing a significant workforce in the Vancouver metro area.

The partnership emphasizes the importance of logistics, a critical element for professional sports organizations like the Vancouver Canucks, who travel over 33,000 kilometers annually, ranking second for the most distance traveled in the NHL. Efficient logistics ensure that players, staff, and equipment arrive safely and on time, supporting optimal team performance.

As part of the partnership, DP World's logo will feature prominently on the Vancouver Canucks' ice surface, digital advertising, and rink boards. DP World will also receive a Game Night sponsorship at a Canucks game on January 16, 2025, highlighted by an on on-ice, logistics-themed fan activation during one of the intermissions for the chance to win a variety of prizes.

Additionally, DP World will support an unforgettable experience for a youth hockey team from Prince Rupert, providing them with the opportunity to travel to Rogers Arena to attend a Vancouver Canucks game-a once-in-a-lifetime event aimed at inspiring the next generation of hockey players.

This partnership underscores DP World's commitment to supporting vibrant communities and fostering connections that go beyond logistics. Together, CSE and DP World look forward to a successful collaboration that champions innovation, community impact, and the love of the game.

A video on the partnership can be viewed here .