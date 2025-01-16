Missing Piece Joins Forces With Credentially To Transform Compliance And Onboarding Processes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This partnership is a game-changer. Credentially's allows us to reallocate resources to what truly matters-supporting our clients in delivering life-changing ABA therapy.” - Bryan Koch, CEO of Missing PieceKOKOMO, IN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Missing Piece, a trailblazer in ABA therapy billing and administrative support, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Credentially, a world-leading solution in healthcare onboarding and compliance. This strategic collaboration underscores Missing Piece's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering seamless support to behavioral health providers nationwide.



With a network spanning more than 150 clients across 35 states and supporting a dynamic pool of 4,000 Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Missing Piece has been a trusted ally in navigating the complexities of billing and reimbursement for ABA therapy providers. As the company scaled, the limitations of manual compliance systems posed challenges that required bold solutions.



A New Era for ABA Therapy Administration

“Turnover in the BCBA field is significantly higher compared to other healthcare disciplines, making compliance and credentialing a persistent challenge,” explained Bryan Koch, CEO of Missing Piece.“Our industry is growing rapidly, and our mission has always been to empower providers to focus on therapy rather than administration. However, manual processes have been a bottleneck in achieving that goal.”



Koch emphasized the stakes:“Even a single missed update in a provider's credentialing status can disrupt therapy and lead to lost billable hours. We needed a solution that matched our vision for efficiency and reliability.”



Maura Janssen, VP of Operations, echoed these sentiments:“Our contracting compliance officers were buried in manual tasks like hand-submitting applications and tracking via spreadsheets. This left little room for the higher-value services that sets us apart, such as contract negotiation, and proactive provider partnerships.”



The Power of Automation with Credentially

After an exhaustive search for the right technology, Missing Piece selected Credentially's cloud-based platform, purpose-built for healthcare organizations. The platform will revolutionize Missing Piece's operations by:

- Centralizing Credential Management: A single, unified repository for credentials with automated reminders to prevent lapses.

- Digitizing Onboarding: Paperless onboarding processes will accelerate provider readiness and reduce administrative burdens.

- Enhancing Compliance: Detailed audit trails and regulatory reporting ensure adherence to healthcare standards with ease, with automated compliance monitoring reducing litigation risks.



A Strategic Partnership for Long-Term Growth

“This partnership is a game-changer,” stated Koch.“Credentially's platform allows us to reallocate resources to what truly matters-supporting our clients in delivering life-changing ABA therapy. By automating repetitive tasks, we're unlocking new potential for innovation and service excellence.”

Credentially's leadership echoed these sentiments. "We're proud to partner with an organization like Missing Piece," said Mitch McElman, head of Credentially's North American division. "Our platform is designed to reduce the administrative burden that organizations face, so they can focus on what they do best. For Missing Piece, that means helping ABA providers thrive."



About Missing Piece

Founded in 2009 by Deana Sewell, Missing Piece specializes in comprehensive billing and administrative solutions for ABA therapy providers. With a mission to simplify the operational side of therapy practices, Missing Piece offers services ranging from credentialing and claims management to patient billing. The company supports providers nationwide, helping them maximize reimbursements and streamline administrative tasks. Learn more at yourmissingpiece .





About Credentially

Credentially provides an all-in-one platform for automating onboarding and compliance processes in healthcare. Designed to improve operational efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance, Credentially's tools help organizations save time, reduce costs, and focus on delivering high-quality care. Learn more at credentially.





