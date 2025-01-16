Bitget Wallet Lite Integrates TON Connect To Boost Dapp Access And Trading In TON Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet Lite , the leading multi-chain Telegram wallet powered by Bitget Wallet , has announced its support for TON Connect to enhance user and developer experiences within the Telegram ecosystem. This integration enables seamless interaction between the wallet and decentralized applications (dApps) on the TON blockchain, streamlining secure transactions and offering new opportunities for both developers and users.

The integration of TON Connect empowers developers by simplifying the process of connecting their projects to Bitget Wallet Lite. With this direct connectivity, TON ecosystem projects no longer require additional middleware like OmniConnect, reducing complexity and enabling a more efficient onboarding process. For users, TON Connect provides a smoother experience for accessing dApps, authenticating securely, and managing transactions directly within Telegram. By bridging the gap between the TON blockchain and Telegram's billion user base, Bitget Wallet Lite reinforces its role as a critical enabler of Web3 adoption.

TON Connect , developed to enhance wallet-dApp interactions, introduces advanced features that redefine how users engage with blockchain applications. Its key functionalities include secure wallet-based authentication, cross-platform usability, and user-controlled data sharing. This protocol eliminates the need for traditional login methods, allowing for instant connectivity and seamless interaction across devices. By leveraging these capabilities, TON Connect fosters a robust ecosystem where users can securely interact with dApps, trade assets, and engage in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities, all within a familiar messaging environment.

Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet Lite plans to enhance its Swap capabilities, enabling users to trade crypto with greater efficiency, and introduce trading bot functionalities to further empower users. Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated, "Integrating TON Connect is a pivotal step in our mission to make blockchain accessible to everyone. By enabling seamless connectivity between Telegram and the TON blockchain, we're fostering an ecosystem where users and developers can thrive. Our roadmap reflects our commitment to innovation, as we continue to evolve Bitget Wallet Lite into the ultimate Web3 gateway for our global community."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

