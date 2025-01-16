Global Adeno Associated Virus Vector Manufacturing Size, Growth, Industry Trends Emergen Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The AAV vector is growing by leaps and bounds as the demand for gene and cell therapies is progressing rapidly.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector Manufacturing Market is projected to grow significantly, expanding from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2024 to USD 4.5 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, advancements in gene therapy research, and increasing approvals of gene therapy products using AAV vectors.

AAV vectors are pivotal in delivering therapeutic genes to target cells due to their non-pathogenic nature, long-term gene expression, and ability to target both dividing and non-dividing cells. The rapid expansion of the gene therapy industry and ongoing clinical trials involving AAV vectors are driving market growth.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders such as hemophilia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and spinal muscular atrophy is a major factor propelling the demand for AAV vector manufacturing. Gene therapy has emerged as a revolutionary approach to treating these conditions, and AAV vectors are a preferred choice due to their safety profile and efficiency.

Advancements in biotechnology and manufacturing techniques have enabled the large-scale production of AAV vectors, meeting the growing demand for clinical and commercial applications. Regulatory approvals for AAV-based gene therapies, such as Zolgensma (for spinal muscular atrophy), have further accelerated market growth.

Increased funding for gene therapy research and collaborations between academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies are fostering innovation in AAV vector development and manufacturing.

Market Challenges

The high cost of AAV vector manufacturing remains a significant challenge. The production process is complex, requiring specialized facilities, skilled personnel, and stringent quality control measures. These factors contribute to high operational costs, limiting access to gene therapies in low-income regions.

Scalability is another major issue. While small-scale production for clinical trials is feasible, meeting the demand for commercial-scale production is challenging due to technical limitations in upstream and downstream processing.

Segment Insights

Clinical-Grade AAV Vectors dominate the market, driven by their extensive use in clinical trials and approved gene therapy products.

Research-Grade AAV Vectors represent the fastest-growing segment, fueled by increasing academic and preclinical research activities exploring new therapeutic applications.

Industry Updates

In April 2023, Catalent announced the expansion of its AAV manufacturing capabilities with a new state-of-the-art facility in Maryland, USA, to support growing demand for gene therapies.

In October 2022, Biomarin Pharmaceutical partnered with a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) to scale up AAV vector production for its pipeline of gene therapy candidates.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the global AAV vector manufacturing market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Oxford Biomedica plc

Regenxbio Inc.

Aldevron

Vigene Biosciences, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Vector Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

Research-Grade AAV Vectors

Clinical-Grade AAV Vectors

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccines

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

