VALE AND ROYAL COMMISSION OF JUBAIL AND YANBU SIGN LAND RESERVATION AGREEMENT FOR MEGA HUB AT RAS AL-KHAIR
1/16/2025 8:32:30 AM
Rogério Nogueira, Executive Vice President of Commercial and New Business at Vale, said, "This agreement is more than a milestone for Vale; it represents our first step towards reshaping the future of the steel industry in the Middle East. The Khair Mega Hub will serve as a model for integrating advanced technologies with sustainable practices, driving not only environmental impact but also economic value."
The choice of Ras Al-Khair highlights the Kingdom's strategic advantages, including abundant energy resources, a prime geographical location, and a business-friendly environment. The hub will cater to local, regional and international markets, driving Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a world-leading industrial powerhouse in line with its Vision 2030.
The Mega Hub at Ras Al-Khair is part of Vale's broader strategy to develop integrated steelmaking ecosystems in key markets. Alongside Mega Hubs planned for Oman and the UAE, this facility will act as a regional enabler of green steel, supplying high-grade iron ore and fostering collaboration between Vale, steel producers, and other industrial players. Together, these hubs will collectively contribute to Vale's goal of reducing net scope 3 emissions by 15% by 2035, while the company forges ahead with its own commitment to reduce its absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 33% by 2030, leading the evolution towards sustainable mining.
