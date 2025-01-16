Shusha Futsal Team Transfers Four Players

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Shusha team, debutant of the Futsal High League, has transferred four players, Azernews reports.

Nusrat Farzali and Sadegh Javiditabar, who left "Neftchi," will spend the remainder of the season with "Shusha." In addition, Emil Israfilov and Khalid Safarov have also joined this team. Both futsal players were previously playing for "Yasamal Baku."

Elvin Gasimov, Feruz Həsənov, Jeyhun Naghiyev, and Sabir Hajialiyev have left the team.

"Shusha" team has collected 6 points from 8 matches and is currently in 4th place in the league standings.

Notably, futsal is a ball sport played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to five-a-side football.

The game is played between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlike some other forms of indoor football, the game is played on a hard court surface delimited by lines; walls or boards are not used.

Azerbaijan had never qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup until 2016. However, national futsal players participated in the last five editions of the European Championship.

Now the futsal team successfully represents Azerbaijan at multiple international futsal competitions such as the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the European Championships.

The team was ranked 14th in the world, the highest-ranking team from Caucasus in the World Rankings.