Shusha Futsal Team Transfers Four Players
1/16/2025 8:14:24 AM
Laman Ismayilova
Shusha team, debutant of the Futsal High League, has transferred
four players, Azernews reports.
Nusrat Farzali and Sadegh Javiditabar, who left "Neftchi," will
spend the remainder of the season with "Shusha." In addition, Emil
Israfilov and Khalid Safarov have also joined this team. Both
futsal players were previously playing for "Yasamal Baku."
Elvin Gasimov, Feruz Həsənov, Jeyhun Naghiyev, and Sabir
Hajialiyev have left the team.
"Shusha" team has collected 6 points from 8 matches and is
currently in 4th place in the league standings.
Notably, futsal is a ball sport played on a hard court, smaller
than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to
five-a-side football.
The game is played between two teams of five players each, one
of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlike some other forms of indoor
football, the game is played on a hard court surface delimited by
lines; walls or boards are not used.
Azerbaijan had never qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup
until 2016. However, national futsal players participated in the
last five editions of the European Championship.
Now the futsal team successfully represents Azerbaijan at
multiple international futsal competitions such as the FIFA Futsal
World Cup and the European Championships.
The team was ranked 14th in the world, the highest-ranking team
from Caucasus in the World Rankings.
