NEWITY's Co-Ceos Recognized As Top Visionaries In Banking By American Banker

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Revolutionizing Small Business Loans

Under the leadership of David Cody and Luke

LaHaie, NEWITY has become synonymous with innovating access to SBA loans. By addressing pain points for small businesses and lenders alike, NEWITY transformed how businesses access capital and scale their operations.

"We are honored to be recognized by American Banker alongside other remarkable leaders in the industry," said Luke LaHaie. "This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team at NEWITY and reinforces our commitment to creating solutions for small businesses."

"It's a privilege to be included on this impressive list filled with household names and I'm proud to say we're just getting started," noted David Cody. "We're looking forward to helping even more small businesses access capital in 2025."

The Future of Banking Leadership

American Banker's annual list highlights individuals who are shaping the present and preparing for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. David Cody and Luke

LaHaie's recognition underscores their role as forward-thinking leaders dedicated to democratizing access to affordable small business loans.

About NEWITY

NEWITY is America's source for small business capital, focused on empowering entrepreneurs with access to loan solutions. NEWITY's leading technology and human support has led to its role as the #1 facilitator of SBA 7(a) loans up to $500,000. By fostering financial inclusivity, NEWITY emboldens entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential. To learn more and join NEWITY's small business community, visit newitymarket .

NEWITY is not a lender participating in the SBA's 7(a) loan program. SBA 7(a) loans are ultimately processed and approved by a lender participating in the SBA's 7(a) loan program.

SOURCE NEWITY LLC