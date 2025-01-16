عربي


Zelensky, Starmer Honor Fallen Defenders On St. Michael's Square In Kyiv

1/16/2025 8:13:46 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this in his Telegram and posted a video.

“Together with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, we honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. We honor and remember the feat of our soldiers. God bless all those who gave their lives defending Ukraine,” the President said.

















Video: Official channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, Starmer arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

Photo: OP

UkrinForm

