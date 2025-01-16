Bitget Wallet Unveils New BGB Center With $1M Rewards, VIP Staking, And Card Benefits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has introduced the BGB Center, designed to offer exclusive benefits to users holding BGB, the ecosystem native token. The BGB Center provides a simple and convenient way to manage assets and access rewards. Users can check their BGB VIP level, earn stable rewards by staking their BGB tokens, receive airdrops for popular projects, and even get priority access to crypto bank cards.

The BGB Center allows users to view their VIP level based on how much BGB they hold in their Bitget Wallet, unlocking various perks. With just 1 BGB, users can join rewards programs, pay gas fees with BGB, and earn stable returns through staking BGB. Bitget Wallet has launched a $1 million airdrop reward program. Users holding at least 1 BGB will be eligible to share the airdrop pool and unlock weekly perks through collaborations with leading blockchain projects. Holding 10 BGB unlocks VIP1 status, providing access to exclusive campaigns and crypto bank card services. For those holding 500 BGB, VIP2 status unlocks additional benefits, including exclusive access to launchpad projects and membership in the VIP community for enhanced opportunities.

Following its merger with BWB , BGB is now the sole token in the Bitget Wallet ecosystem and is poised for significant expansion. It will be integrated into decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems for trading, staking, and lending, while also serving as a gas token within Bitget Wallet. BGB will enable real-world payments for dining, travel, and shopping, with added perks such as discounts, rebates, and luxury services. The token also offers priority access to new project launches and airdrops.

Bitget Wallet continues to break records, surpassing 60 million users with an annual growth rate of 300%, cementing its position as the fastest-growing onchain superapp. Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet , emphasized BGB's pivotal role - "BGB is central to our vision of empowering the decentralized ecosystem. By integrating BGB into a growing range of use cases - from DeFi and PayFi applications to real-world payments - we are creating an ecosystem where value flows seamlessly between CeFi and DeFi. This initiative brings us closer to realizing our goal of making Web3 accessible to all and accelerating global adoption."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

