Committee Chairman Highlights Customs Coordination For Enhanced Trade & Regional Integration
1/16/2025 6:11:25 AM
Nazrin Abdul
For the effective organization of global trade flows in today's
world, it is crucial to strengthen the coordination of customs
services, implement uniform standards, and adopt modern
technologies.
Azernews reports that this was stated today by
the Chairman of the State customs Committee, Shahin Bagirov, during
his speech at the 10th meeting of customs service heads from member
countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
"The 10th meeting of the customs service heads from Turkic
states is vital for facilitating trade, enhancing regional
initiatives, and deepening economic integration. Coordinating
customs procedures and optimizing transit routes unlock new
opportunities for realizing the economic potential of Turkic states
and accelerating regional development. One of the key regional
projects is the simplified customs corridor, which is strategically
important for expanding trade and strengthening economic ties," he
said.
He emphasized that the project to simplify transit customs
procedures along the Trans-Caspian East-West corridor, based on the
"single window" principle proposed by the customs service, is a
significant step forward.
"This project enables the movement of goods and vehicles along
the corridor with a single declaration, electronic information
exchange, and pre-submitted customs transit declarations as transit
documents. We believe this will lead to more efficient and
simplified trade processes, enhance regional development, and
contribute to increased logistics potential."
Bagirov added that in modern times, automating customs services,
implementing electronic document circulation systems, and using
digital control mechanisms are key to speeding up border-crossing
procedures, preventing illegal trade, and boosting trade process
transparency. In this regard, electronic seals and GPS-based
tracking systems are particularly important. "These technologies
ensure the safety of cargo transportation and allow reliable and
efficient tracking of transit processes. Real-time cargo tracking
systems build trust among traders and prevent illegal
interference," he said.
