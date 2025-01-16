Giorgia Meloni's Birthday: Albanian PM Kneels In Front Of Italian PM, Places Scarf Like Hijab. Check Her Reaction

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On the occassion of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's 48th birthday, Albanian PM Edi Rama knelt before her during their visit to Abu Dhabi, presenting her with a scarf as a birthday gift and referring to her as "Your Majesty".

He also tried to place the scarf over her head like a hijab. Watch:

Rama, who is much taller than Meloni, went down on one knee to hand over the present and sang "tanti auguri" (happy birthday) as the two leaders attended the World Future Summit in Abu Dhabi.

The lightweight scarf was the work of an Italian designer who had relocated to Albania, Rama explained to Meloni.

The two leaders have a good working relationship despite contrasting political beliefs - Meloni leads the right-wing Brothers of Italy while Rama heads Albania's Socialist Party.

Italy, UAE, Albania Sign €1 Billion Subsea Energy Cable Deal

Italy, Albania and the United Arab Emirates will work together on a plan to transport electricity from Albania to Italy via an undersea cable in the Adriatic, Premier Giorgia Meloni said in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative is worth about €1 billion ($1 billion), Albanian Premier Edi Rama told reporters on Wednesday. Albania's Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku said the total value could reach €1.5 billion.

The project, still in its study phase, is part of Meloni's strategy to make Italy less reliant on gas imports from Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. She also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while positioning the country as an energy link between Europe and the rest of the Mediterranean.

“Developing interconnections can be the keystone of a new energy diplomacy to multiply opportunities for cooperation among us and generate shared benefits for all,” Meloni said at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.“With this approach, Italy stands to become the strategic hub for energy flows between Europe and Africa.”