Odisha S&ME Dept Forms Steering Committee To Prepare Scfs

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (IANS) The Odisha on Thursday constituted a state steering committee to develop the State Curriculum Frameworks (SCFs) under the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP-2020).

The Odisha School and Mass Education Department issued a notification in this regard on Thursday. As per the notification, the panel comprises 16 members who will prepare the SCFs under the chairmanship of Prof. Nityananda Pradhan, former principal of the Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal.

“In order to develop the State Curriculum Frameworks (SCFs) under the ambit of National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP-2020), and in alignment with the National Curriculum Frameworks with local contextualisation, the government have been pleased to form a State Steering Committee under the Chairmanship of Prof. Nityananda Pradhan, Retd. Principal, RIE, Bhopal with the following members,” reads the S&ME Department notification.

The School and Mass Education Department's additional secretary will function as member Convenor of the committee. As per the NEP, the state government are required to prepare Curriculum Frameworks (SCFs) through the process of district-level consultations, mobile app surveys and development of position papers under various aspects. Notably, the Odisha School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department on Wednesday formally announced the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state.

"After careful consideration, in the interest of strengthening the educational system in the state, the government is pleased to order that the National Education Policy 2020, as issued by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, will be implemented in the State of Odisha,” reads the notification of S&ME Department on Wednesday.

The S&ME Department also declared that the National Curriculum Framework will be adopted in the state along with the NEP 2020. Notably, the NEP 2020 aims to bring a massive transformation in the education system to make India a global knowledge superpower.

The NEP 2020 suggests a number of reforms at all levels of school education including the transformation of the curriculum including pedagogy with 5+3+3+4 design covering children in the age group 3-18 years, reform in the current exams and assessment system, strengthening of teacher training, etc.