Hamas declares ceasefire agreement marks significant turning point in ongoing conflict

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, Hamas declared that the ceasefire agreement with Israel marks a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict. In a statement, the group described the deal as a victory for the Palestinian people, their resistance efforts, and the global community. The agreement, it said, represents a pivotal moment in the struggle against the Israeli occupation, moving closer to the goals of liberation and the right of return for Palestinians.



Hamas emphasized that the ceasefire agreement was made to protect the people of Gaza, halt the Zionist aggression, and end the bloodshed and atrocities faced by Gaza's residents. The group also expressed gratitude for the international, Arab, and Islamic solidarity shown toward Gaza, which helped expose the occupation and bring about the ceasefire. Additionally, Hamas extended special thanks to the mediators, particularly Qatar and Egypt, for their significant efforts in facilitating the agreement.



The announcement of the ceasefire came alongside statements from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, confirming the deal between Israel and Hamas, which also includes the exchange of prisoners and hostages.

