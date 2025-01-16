Non-binding parliamentary consultations begin in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Judge Nawaf Salam, tasked with forming a new Lebanese government, began non-binding parliamentary consultations on Wednesday. However, Hezbollah's MPs confirmed their boycott of these talks, signaling a new crisis that resembles Lebanon's recent turbulent years. Salam is conducting consultations over two days, meeting with parliamentary blocs, and will meet with independent deputies on Thursday. Hezbollah MPs have accused certain internal parties of attempting to undermine the consensual nature of Lebanon's political system, calling it an effort to "dismantle, divide, exclude, and act maliciously." MP Mohammed Raad stated that Hezbollah demands a government based on the National Charter, emphasizing that any government undermining coexistence has no legitimacy. The National Pact, an unwritten agreement, was the foundation of Lebanon’s statehood in 1943 and highlights the need for coexistence among the country’s various communities.



The Hezbollah bloc, alongside its ally the Amal bloc, refrained from voting for any candidate during the consultations, which has heightened fears of worsening the political crisis and possibly triggering another government crisis. Salam began his consultations with a meeting with Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab, but Speaker Nabih Berri, along with the Hezbollah and Amal blocs, chose to be absent, confirming their intention not to participate. Bou Saab reassured that communication between Berri and Salam remains intact, expressing hope for a resolution, and noted that Salam is open to all parties, with no intention of excluding anyone. Qassem Hashem of the "Development and Liberation" bloc, led by Berri, clarified that the absence of the two Shiite blocs from the consultations was a political stance, not a boycott of Salam or the government. He emphasized that the blocs would still work with other parties to address Lebanon’s crises and support the aspirations of the Lebanese people.



Salam, for his part, emphasized that he is committed to unity and national partnership, and he expressed the need for the Lebanese government to develop a comprehensive program to build a productive economy and create job opportunities for future generations. This latest political standoff follows President Joseph Aoun's assignment of Judge Nawaf Salam to form a new government, after Salam secured 84 votes in the parliamentary consultations.

