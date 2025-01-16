Saif Ali Khan’S Stabbing Case: Sanjay Dutt, Malaika Arora Visit Lilavati Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Several members of the fraternity have been visiting the Lilavati Hospital to check on Saif Ali Khan, who was reportedly stabbed during an attempted robbery. Recently, Sanjay Dutt and Malaika Arora were papped outside the hospital.

Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak also paid a visit to Karisma Kapoor's home amidst the shocking incident. Formerly, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan also came to the Lilavati Hospital to see the actor.

According to sources, Saif Ali Khan was taken to the hospital by a member of his domestic staff, and not by Ibrahim Ali Khan, as was being previously reported. A source revealed,“Neither Ibrahim nor Taimur. House help took the actor to hospital in an auto-rickshaw”.

If the reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a 2.5 inch knife by the alleged robber who barged into his Bandra house through his younger son Jeh's room.

Saif Ali Khan received 6 wounds for which he even underwent surgery. Doctor Nitin Dange, who was part of the surgery was quoted saying, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted in at 2:00 am. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well”.

According to the reports, at about 2:15 am a burglar allegedly got into the actor's house and attacked their house help. Saif Ali Khan's sleep was disturbed due to the commotion. When he went inside the room, he saw the culprit arguing with their house help. Saif Ali Khan decided to fight the attacker to save the house help.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also at home along with other members of the family at the time of the incident.

The Mumbai police are investigating the case and have 3 accused in their custody at the moment.