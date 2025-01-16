Qatari FM announces achievement of ceasefire agreement between Hamas, Israel

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Qatari Foreign Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced the achievement of a ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel in Gaza. The announcement was met with international support, with several countries expressing hope that this agreement could be a step toward long-term peace in the region. Jordan welcomed the ceasefire, expressing gratitude for the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in brokering the deal. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized the urgent need for immediate international action to provide sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to Gaza, addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by the Israeli aggression. He also highlighted the necessity of beginning a real reconstruction effort in Gaza and ending the suffering of the Palestinian people. Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's continued commitment, under the guidance of King Abdullah II, to provide humanitarian assistance and support the Palestinians' pursuit of their legitimate rights.



U.S. President-elect Donald Trump also praised the agreement, stating on the social media platform "Truth Social" that a deal to release prisoners in the Middle East would soon be finalized. Trump credited the success of the ceasefire to his administration's historic electoral victory, asserting that it would not have been possible without his efforts. He further indicated that his national security teams, working through envoy Stephen Whitkoff, would continue to collaborate closely with Israel and U.S. allies to prevent Gaza from becoming a haven for "terrorists." U.S. President Joe Biden also expressed support for the ceasefire, commending the diplomatic efforts of both his team and the Trump administration. He described the negotiations as some of the most challenging he had encountered in his career. In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also welcomed the ceasefire, stressing the need for swift humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza.

